Colours Of Nature: Holi Is Celebrated With Flowers At Cuttack's Reiki Mission

Cuttack: The Holi celebration at Reiki Mission, Cuttack, is a vibrant and joyful event that brings together the community in a spirit of unity and love.

As the revellers dance in joy at the Mission's shrine in the city, a unique characteristic of the festival here is that it is celebrated with flowers. Colours are replaced with fragrant flowers during the celebrations. The flowers are offered at the feet of the saints at the shrine and such has been tradition for the last 25 years. Reiki Mission Srisanth said his basic objective of celebrating the festival with flowers is to send out a message to the society. "Holi symbolises togetherness and love. With flowers, we convey our feelings to others," he said.

Srisanth said, unlike colours the chemicals in the flower are natural and do not harm the human body. "Flowers have different colours and the orange coloured ones grow in abundance in autumn. The colour used during the celebrations is predominantly orange," he said. Palasa flower (Butea Monosperma) grows in abundance during this time of the year. The orange coloured flower signifies the change in season. Apart from Palasa, locally grown flowers are used in the celebrations. Srisanth said the human body does not need only one colour but seven. "Holi here is celebrated with various types of flowers different in colours and hues," he said.

Revellers offering flowers and paying respects to a saint at Reiki Mission (ETV Bharat)

Srisanth said it is inappropriate to use chemical-based colours during the festival. "Chemicals react in various ways in human body. "It is not advisable to use something that harms us," he said. Holi with flowers at the Mission started in 2000. Apart from the celebrations, cultural programmes on the Mission's premises. This apart, dance forms like Daskathiya and plays called Pala are performed for the revellers at the Mission's campus. Moha, a resident of Cuttack said the celebrations at the Mission campus provides him and others the opportunity to get together and celebrate the spirit of humanity. "Use of chemical-based colours has become common nowadays. It causes damage to skin and eyes. The joy of Holi lies in getting together and celebrating unity in diversity," he said.