Col Sofia Qureshi's Jhansi Connection: Proud Relatives Celebrate An Illustrious Career Dedicated To Nation

Jhansi/Hamirpur: Colonel Sofia Qureshi of the Corps of Signals who briefed the media after India's spectacular execution of Operation Sindoor, brought laurels for her family and Jhansi.

Col Qureshi, during her illustrating career in the Indian Army, was also posted in when she was a Major. The city of Rani Laxmibai rejoiced as it saw one of its own on television explaining the details of Operation Sindoor in utmost clarity.

Col Qureshi was born in Gujarat's Vadodara in 1974. She graduated with a Master's in biochemistry from the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in 1997. Three generations of her family have been in the armed forces. Col Qureshi's uncle, Ismail Qureshi, after retiring from the BSF, settled down in Bhatta village under Cantonment Board at Sadar Bazaar in Jhansi. He died two years back.

At present, Col Qureshi's cousin Rizwan resides in Bhatta. A mechanical engineer, Rizwan said most members of his family have been in the Army. He said Col Qureshi applied for Short Service Commission in the Indian Army while pursuing her PhD. "She used to teach at the time and left it midway to join the Army," he said.

Col Qureshi's relatives celebrate after her appearance on TV (ETV Bharat)

Rizwan said Col Qureshi guided her brother Iqbal and helped him get into the BSF. He said Col Qureshi has not come to Jhansi for a long time. "A year ago, she came on leave to attend wedding ceremony. Everyone met her then. When Sophia was seen in the media, people from the neighborhood called us to congratulate her," he added. Rizwan said he is unable to talk to Col Qureshi much. "I plan to meet her soon," he said.

Col Qureshi's cousin Shabana Qureshi said Operation Sindoor must continue till Pakistan is wiped out from the face of earth. "A lesson should be taught so that no one can dare to mess with India," she said. Col Qureshi's paternal uncle resides in Bhatta village. Inspired by her success, her nieces and nephews too wish to join the Army.

Meanwhile, in Hamirpur, Col Qureshi's 85-year-old aunt Jannatun Khatoon became emotional after seeing her on TV. She said her sister and Col Qureshi's mother Halima had twin daughters. "One was named Sofia and the other Saina. I fed both of them on my lap," Khatoon said. She said she has not spoken to Col Qureshi for a long time but is in regular contact with her sister.

Khatoon's son Mohammad Ashraf has a garment shop in King Road of the city. Khatoon lives with her son and daughter-in-law on the upper floor of the house. She said her family is originally from Lahurimau (Qasimpur) village of Thana Sajethi in Kanpur city.