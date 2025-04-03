Colonel Bath Assault Case: Punjab And Haryana HC Hands Over Probe To Chandigarh Police

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday transferred the investigation into the assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son in Patiala to the Chandigarh Police, directing the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) within three days.

A bench of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar asked Chandigarh Police to conclude the investigation within four months. The court also ordered that no officer of Punjab Police will be included in the SIT to ensure impartiality and transparency in the probe. However, the Punjab Police is required to fully cooperate in the investigation. The evidence and recorded statements collected by an SIT formed by Punjab Police were rejected by the High Court.

Colonel Bath's wife Jaswinder Kaur Bath welcomed the High Court's decision. She said, "If justice is not delivered within four months, we will move the Supreme Court. As far as security is concerned, I will install cameras in front and behind my vehicles because these people can do anything. Governor's rule should be imposed in Punjab. The situation in the state is very bad."

Jaswinder further Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann betrayed her. "The Chief Minister had promised to take action on my petition and while making the promise, he had placed his hand on my head," she said. Jaswinder said Mann had promised to provide justice and said that he had great respect for Army personnel and women. "But he reneged on all the promises. The women of Punjab will not forgive him because he does not understand women's power," she said.

Colonel Bath was beaten up in Patiala on March 13. According to the victim's family, the police did not take any action in the case. When the matter reached the Ministry of Defence and the Army Headquarters, he Punjab Police registered an FIR and suspended 12 police personnel, including five inspectors after nine days.

According to the victim's family, on the night of March 13, Colonel Bath and his son Angad parked their car near the gate of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. During this time, a police van arrived at the spot. Seven to eight personnel in civil clothes alighted from the van and asked Colonel Bath to park his car elsewhere. It led to a heated exchange of words following which the Colonel and his son were thrashed by the police personnel who then left the spot. Colonel Bath said he had showed his ID card to the police personnel, but they snatched it and instead threatened to eliminate him in an encounter. The Colonel and his son were admitted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.