Six Killed, 17 Injured In Collision Between Bus, Truck In Maharashtra's Jalna District

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

The state transport bus was on its way from Gevrai to Jalna, while the truck, carrying oranges, was coming from Ambad at the time of the incident.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Jalna (Maharashtra): Six persons were killed and 17 injured when a state transport bus and a private truck collided in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday morning, police said. The accident occurred near Shahapur on the Wadigodri-Jalna route.

Many of the injured were pulled out by breaking the windows of the bus, run by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), an official said. The state transport bus was on its way from Gevrai to Jalna, while the truck, carrying oranges, was coming from Ambad at the time.

Six persons died and 17 suffered injuries due to the collision, the official said. With the help of locals, police rescued the injured persons and rushed them to hospitals in Ambad and Jalna, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

