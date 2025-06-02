College Student Stabbed To Death By Jilted Lover In Coimbatore; Accused Surrenders

Coimbatore: Praveen Kumar (23), son of Rajan, a resident of Annamalaiyar Nagar on Pollachi-Udumalai Road, Tamil Nadu, is an employee of a private financial institution. He and a 19-year-old college student from Ponmalai Nagar, Vadugapalayam, Pollachi have been in love.

Meanwhile, the student has reportedly avoided talking to Praveen Kumar for the past few days. Enraged by this, Praveen Kumar went to the student's house and stabbed her to death. The Pollachi Taluk Police Station was informed about the incident. On receiving this information, the police rushed to the spot and found the student in a pool of blood and shifted her to the Pollachi Government Hospital.

Accused surrenders

The doctors, who examined the student, declared her dead. Following this, her body was sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the accused, Praveen, who came to know that the police were searching for him in the Vadugapalayam area, surrendered at the Pollachi City West Police Station.

The accused, Praveen Kumar. (ETV Bharat)

Since the place where the incident took place falls under the taluka police station, the police arrested Praveen Kumar, produced him in court and lodged him in the Coimbatore Central Jail. The death of the student has caused shock and sadness among the family.

Regarding the incident, the police said, "People near the student's house heard the noise and rushed to the spot and saw the student lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed her father. In turn, he rushed to the residence and was shocked to see his daughter in that condition. The police, who were present at the spot, shifted her to the Pollachi Government Hospital. But the doctors in the emergency room, who examined her, declared that the student was dead.

"The police, led by Pollachi ASP Srishti Singh, are investigating the incident.

