Coimbatore BTech Student Jumps Off 4th Floor To Show 'Superpower'

Coimbatore: In the belief of possessing superpowers, a student suffered multiple fractures after jumping off the 4th floor of his college hostel at Maileripalayam near Malumichambatti in the district on Tuesday. He has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The engineering student, Prabhu (19), hails from Makeur village near Perundurai in Erode. On October 29 he suddenly jumped off the hostel floor before being rescued by hostel mates and management who rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors informed that he suffered fractures in his legs and arms. After primary treatment, Prabhu was referred to a private hospital.

Chettipalayam police said Prabhu was a third-year BTech student who believed that he possessed some superpower. He often told his friends that he could jump from any building and to show that off, he jumped from the 4th floor. CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

In September, a second-year female BTech student from Andhra Pradesh was found dead inside her hostel room on the Bihta campus of NIT Patna in Bihar with suicide suspected as the cause of death, police said.

The deceased was a second-year Computer Electronics student pursuing her B Tech from the NIT Patna. Patna West City SP, Sharat S said that a distress call was received by the police about the alleged suicide of a female student.

Acting on the call, a team of police along with the FSL team was rushed to the spot and the body was taken into custody for further legal formalities, the SP said. He said that the body has been shifted to the ESIC Hospital while further medico-legal formalities are being conducted. The family of the deceased student has also been informed about the incident, added the SP.

While preliminary investigation suggested that the student died by suicide, it was not clear as to why she took the extreme step. The post-mortem report, which is still awaited will ascertain the cause of death.