College Student Gang-Raped In Odisha, Six Held

Police reported that six individuals were arrested in Odisha's Cuttack district for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student over several days and videographing the act.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Cuttack: Six people, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student for several days and videographing the act in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Friday. The woman complained to the Badambadi Police Station in Cuttack, alleging that the accused persons, including her boyfriend, gang-raped her, a senior officer said.

The college student alleged that she had gone to a café within Purighat Police Station limits in the city during the Dussehra festival to celebrate her birthday, and her boyfriend, allegedly with the help of the café owner, captured some of their obscene acts in his phone. They allegedly blackmailed the woman by showing her intimate videos and raped her several times, the officer said. Based on the complaint, the boyfriend of the woman, the café owner, a boy and three others were arrested on charges of gang rape, he said.

The police also recovered the videos from their mobile phones and their handsets have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for examination, the officer added.

