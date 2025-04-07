College Student 'Gang-Raped' By 7 Including Her Boyfriend In Moving Car In Varanasi; 6 Arrested

Varanasi: A college student was allegedly gang-raped by seven men including her boyfriend in a moving car and held hostage for nearly a week in the Lalpur Pandeypur area of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Sunday.

The incident, according to police, took place between March 29 and April 4. The victim's father first filed a missing complaint with Lalpur police station on April 4 after which police found the victim on the same day. Two days later, he filed another complaint alleging his daughter had been gang-raped and held hostage from March 29 and April 4.

Soon after, police arrested six of the seven accused. Case inputs suggest that the victim had left with the boyfriend with her consent and had visited a hookah bar sometime between the above dates. As soon as they came out of the hookah bar, the victim and her boyfriend along with his friends sat in the car where they allegedly took turns raping her in the moving vehicle. When the girl's condition worsened, she was allegedly thrown on the road a few hundred metres away from her house.

DCP Varanasi, Varuna Chandrakant Meena said that this case is from March 29 to April 4.

"On April 4, the victim's father had lodged a complaint about his daughter's disappearance. The girl was recovered by the Lalpur police station on the same day. On that day, no complaint of rape was made by the victim or the family. On April 6, a case has been registered after the victim and her family gave a complaint regarding gang rape. Out of the people named by the victim, six persons have been taken into custody by the police so far," the officer said.

16 policemen suspended

Meanwhile, negligence in night patrolling proved costly for police personnel in Varanasai as Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal suspended 16 of them including 11 sub-inspectors.