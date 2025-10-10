ETV Bharat / state

College Student Alleges Rape By Classmate Amid Growing Concern Over Women’s Safety In Kolkata

Kolkata: Less than four months after a first-year student was gang-raped on the campus of South Calcutta Law College, another second-year student of a private college in Kolkata alleged rape by another student at her rented flat on September 26.

According to police sources, the accused, who is the victim’s classmate, called her to pick up some belongings from her apartment. After arriving there, he allegedly laced her cold drink with drugs, rendering her unconscious, before raping her. The victim, who had been living alone in the flat for the convenience of her studies, said it took her several days to fully come out of the trauma before approaching the authorities.

The police began an investigation to arrest the accused, who is still absconding. Police said the second-year student belongs to Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas.