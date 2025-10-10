College Student Alleges Rape By Classmate Amid Growing Concern Over Women’s Safety In Kolkata
The incident came just days after the anniversary of the brutal rape and murder of a medical student at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 11:44 PM IST
Kolkata: Less than four months after a first-year student was gang-raped on the campus of South Calcutta Law College, another second-year student of a private college in Kolkata alleged rape by another student at her rented flat on September 26.
According to police sources, the accused, who is the victim’s classmate, called her to pick up some belongings from her apartment. After arriving there, he allegedly laced her cold drink with drugs, rendering her unconscious, before raping her. The victim, who had been living alone in the flat for the convenience of her studies, said it took her several days to fully come out of the trauma before approaching the authorities.
The police began an investigation to arrest the accused, who is still absconding. Police said the second-year student belongs to Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas.
However, she used to stay at a rented flat in Anandapur for the convenience of her studies and commuting to college. She approached the police on Wednesday, complaining about her classmate at the Anandapur police station.
The police subsequently registered a rape case based on the complaint of the victim. The joint commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime), Rupesh Kumar, said an investigation is on. However, police sources said that the victim has been medically examined and she will give her confidential statement in court on October 13.
The incident came just days before the anniversary of the brutal rape and murder of a medical student at RG Kar Medical College, an incident that rocked the city.
