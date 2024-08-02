ETV Bharat / state

College Professor Killed After Drunk SUV Driver Hits Her In Maharashtra's Palghar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

In a yet another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, a college professor lost her life after being hit by a speeding Toyota Fortuner in Palghar. The driver, who was under the influence of alcohol during the accident, has been arrested.

Toyota Fortuner kills Atmaja Kasat (45) (ETV Bharat Photo)

Palghar (Maharashtra): A 45-year-old professor was killed after being hit by a car in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday while the driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in Gokul Township of Virar West in Palghar under Arnala Sagari police station area at around 5 pm. Atmaja Kasat (45), a professor of English was on her way home when the accident occurred. She was walking from her college towards her home, when a speeding Toyota Fortuner hit her.

Kasat sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Virar. She, however, died during treatment at around 10 pm. Kasat used to be active on the social media.

Arnala Sagari Police detained the driver of the Toyota Fortuner after the accident and later arrested him. The driver has been identified as Shubham Patil (24) and a medical test has confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol while driving, Vijay Patil, senior inspector of Arnala Sagari police station said.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act and further investigations are underway, he added.

On July 20, a 28-year-old man was hit by a speeding car near Worli Sea Link and died during treatment a week later. Prior to this, on July 7, a 45-year-old man was killed after his auto was hit by a luxury car in Worli.

