Collector Slaps Student During Exam In MP's Bhind; Says His 'Strictness' Busted Mass Copying Racket

Bhind: The collector of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district was caught on camera slapping a student appearing for an examination at a local college, an action he claimed busted a mass copying racket operating at the centre.

A purported video of the incident that took place on April 1 surfaced on social media on Saturday, in which Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava can be seen slapping a student multiple times at an exam centre. Talking to PTI on Sunday, Shrivastava said that his strict grilling of the boy had busted a mass copying racket.

"The incident occurred in March or April after I got a complaint about mass copying in an examination conducted by the Jiwaji University. We received information about Deendayal Danroliya College. When we reached there, everything was in order. But this boy only had the answer sheet. When I became strict with him, he spilt the beans that two maths teachers were solving the question paper outside (the centre) and will return it for mass dictation (mass copying)," the collector claimed.

About slapping the boy, he said, "That only unmasked the copying racket. The boy was initially giving evasive replies about the question paper." The video shows the collector questioning a student inside the examination centre, and when the latter failed to respond, he was seen slapping him multiple times.

The student, Rohit Rathore, was later barred from appearing for the exam and accused of sending his BSc physics question paper outside the centre to get it solved and returned. After the video went viral on social media, local reporters approached Rathore, who claimed that he had gone to the toilet during the exam and returned to find his question paper missing.