ETV Bharat / state

‘Bomb Threat From Kashmir’: Collector Office In Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham Gets Mail

Kawardha: The district collectorate in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham was evacuated and sealed on Wednesday after an alleged bomb threat via email.

Police said the threat message was received at around 9 am on the official email ID of the Kabirdham collector, after which the police were alerted, and they started the search operation of the premises along with the bomb disposal squad (BDS).

The unidentified sender stated in the mail that “IED was planted in the Collectorate office, and it will blow by 2.30 pm, they said.

“Soon after receiving the information, we sent a police team, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, to search the premises. However, nothing suspicious has been found so far,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kawardha, Pushpendra Baghel.

“Every aspect is being investigated, from where the mail was generated to what the purpose of the mail was. We are also sending the mail to the cyber lab,” he said.