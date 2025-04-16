ETV Bharat / state

‘Bomb Threat From Kashmir’: Collector Office In Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham Gets Mail

The incident comes minutes after similar threats were received in Delhi and Kerala.

‘Bomb Threat From Kashmir’: Collector Office In Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham Gets Mail
A bomb disposable squad (BDS) vehicle outside the Kabirdham collector's officer (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST

Kawardha: The district collectorate in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham was evacuated and sealed on Wednesday after an alleged bomb threat via email.

Police said the threat message was received at around 9 am on the official email ID of the Kabirdham collector, after which the police were alerted, and they started the search operation of the premises along with the bomb disposal squad (BDS).

The unidentified sender stated in the mail that “IED was planted in the Collectorate office, and it will blow by 2.30 pm, they said.

“Soon after receiving the information, we sent a police team, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, to search the premises. However, nothing suspicious has been found so far,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kawardha, Pushpendra Baghel.

“Every aspect is being investigated, from where the mail was generated to what the purpose of the mail was. We are also sending the mail to the cyber lab,” he said.

Meanwhile, the initial probe revealed that the threatening mail had come from Kashmir, and there was a mention of Tamil Nadu as well in the text. “The cyber wing of Chhattisgarh Police has launched a detailed investigation to trace the source of the email,” said Gopal Verma, the collector.

Similar Threats In Delhi And Kerala

The incident comes minutes after similar threats were received in Delhi and Kerala. The Dwarka court was evacuated on Wednesday after a bomb threat was received by it, a police officer said.

In Kerala, the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) also received a bomb threat by email on Wednesday, prompting the deployment of bomb and dog squads to search the premises for any explosives.

