Coldrif Cough Syrup Banned In Bengal After Child Deaths Linked To It In MP

Kolkata: The Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association (BCDA) on Thursday directed all retail and wholesale medicine sellers in the state to halt the sale and purchase of the Coldrif cough syrup with immediate effect, an official said.

The directive was issued in the backdrop of the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly after consuming the cough syrup.

In an advisory, the BCDA warned against stocking the cough syrup, he said.

"The batch linked to the Madhya Pradesh incident has not entered West Bengal, but as a precautionary measure, we have informed all sellers to stop its sale," BCDA secretary Prithwi Basu said.

A meeting with medicine retailers has been scheduled on October 11 to reinforce the advisory, he added.

The development comes amid growing concern over the safety of over-the-counter cough syrups. The manufacturer of Coldrif, a Tamil Nadu-based firm, has been arrested following the deaths, which triggered panic in several states, including West Bengal.