Cold Wave Likely Over Western Districts Of West Bengal Till December 15: Met

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Purulia, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts till December 15.

Cold Wave Likely Over Western Districts Of West Bengal Till December 15: Met
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Kolkata: Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over the western districts of West Bengal till December 15, the Met office said on Friday. It said that the minimum temperature is likely to be below normal over the districts of the state owing to the northwesterly to northerly winds prevailing in the region.

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Purulia, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts till December 15, it said. The minimum temperature is very likely to be below normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in all the other districts of West Bengal till December 15, the Met said.

The higher reaches of Darjeeling in sub-Himalayan West Bengal recorded a minimum temperature of 1.0 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, the lowest in the state, while Darjeeling town recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

Purulia was the coldest in the state's plains at 7.5 degrees Celsius, it said. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, it said.

Minimum temperatures were below normal by 5 degrees Celsius or more at some places in the western part of south Bengal and 2 to 4 notches below average at rest of the places in West Bengal, the Met office said.

