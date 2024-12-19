ETV Bharat / state

Cold Wave Intensifies In J&K; Srinagar Freezes At -6°C, Shopian At -10°C

The cold wave gripping Kashmir Valley and Ladakh UT shows no signs of abating, with bone-chilling temperatures persisting across both regions.

A snow clearance machine in action after fresh snowfall in Kashmir
A snow clearance machine in action after fresh snowfall in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
Srinagar: The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, experienced its coldest night of the season as the mercury plunged to minus 6 degrees Celsius last night. South Kashmir’s Shopian shivered at -10°C.

The sharp dip in temperature caused a thin layer of ice to form on water bodies across the Kashmir Valley. Residents and visitors reported visibly frosted surfaces on the lakes, a phenomenon that marks the peak of winter in the region.

The Zojila Pass, connecting the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh UT, continues to hold the distinction of being the coldest area in the region. In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus 7°C, Pahalgam minus 6.8°C, Kokernag minus 5.3°C, Pulwama minus 8.4°C, Anantnag minus 9°C, Khudwani minus 7°C, Kulgam minus 6.6°C, Shopian minus 10.2°C and Larnoo recorded minus 8.3 degrees Celsius°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded 6.2°C, Sonamarg minus 7.1°C, Bandipora minus 6.5°C, Baramulla minus 5.7°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal recorded minus 6.9°C and -6.1°C respectively.

In Jammu region, winter capital Jammu recorded a minimum temperature 5.1 degrees Celsius last night whereas, Banihal recorded minus 1.9°C, Batote 2.5°C, Katra 6.6°C, Bhaderwah minus 0.6°C, Kishtwar 3°C, Padder minus 6.6°C, Ramban 6.3°C, Poonch 1.1°C, Rajouri 2.1°C, Samba 1.1°C, Kathua 5.2°C, Reasi 1.4 °C and Udhampur recorded a minimum temperature of 0.1 degrees Celsius.

In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11.2 whereas Kargil recorded a minimum temperature of minus 13.5.

TAGGED:

