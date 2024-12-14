ETV Bharat / state

Cold Wave Intensifies Across Kashmir And Ladakh; Sonamarg Records -9.6°C, Kargil -14.3°C

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing a severe cold wave over the past week, with minimum temperatures falling below the freezing point, even in low-lying areas.

Today, according to the Meteorological Department's (MeT) Srinagar centre, famous tourist spot Sonamarg was freezing at -9.6°C while Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded -8.4°C.

In South Kashmir, Shopian shivered at -8.3°C while Pulwama dipped to -7.9°C, Anantnag to -7.7°C. Qazigund – the gateway of Kashmir recorded -5.6°C, and Kulgam was at -5.9°C. Likewise, Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -4.8°C and -5.5°C, respectively. Srinagar, the Summer Capital, recorded -4.6°C. However, north Kashmir continued to freeze with Kupwara witnessing a low of -4.7°C, Gulmarg logged at -7.6°C, Bandipora recorded -4.2°C.