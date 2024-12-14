Cold Wave Intensifies Across Kashmir And Ladakh; Sonamarg Records -9.6°C, Kargil -14.3°C

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing a severe cold wave over the past week, with minimum temperatures falling below the freezing point, even in low-lying areas.
Today, according to the Meteorological Department's (MeT) Srinagar centre, famous tourist spot Sonamarg was freezing at -9.6°C while Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded -8.4°C.
In South Kashmir, Shopian shivered at -8.3°C while Pulwama dipped to -7.9°C, Anantnag to -7.7°C. Qazigund – the gateway of Kashmir recorded -5.6°C, and Kulgam was at -5.9°C. Likewise, Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -4.8°C and -5.5°C, respectively. Srinagar, the Summer Capital, recorded -4.6°C. However, north Kashmir continued to freeze with Kupwara witnessing a low of -4.7°C, Gulmarg logged at -7.6°C, Bandipora recorded -4.2°C.
The mercury in the Jammu division remained above freezing point. Ramban recorded the highest minimum temperature at 14.0°C, followed by Katra at 7.5°C, Poonch at 4.9°C, Banihal at 4.9°C and Jammu at 3.6°C. However, Bhaderwah recorded -0.6°C, Samba 0.4°C, Udhampur 0.7°C, and Paddar, the coldest in the division, registered -5.6°C.
Cold desert Ladakh living up to its name continued to record sub-zero temperature, with Kargil at -14.3°C, and Leh at -13.0°C.
Srinagar Jammu Highway
Traffic plying from both sides on Srinagar – Jammu Highway, according to J&K Traffic Department, However, commuters have been advised to follow lane discipline.
