Cold Wave Intensifies In J&K; Kashmir's Shopian Freezes At -5.5°C, Ladakh's Nyoma Hits -14.2°C

Srinagar: Ladakh's Nyoma recorded a bone-chilling low of -14.2°C, while Kashmir's Shopian emerged as the coldest spot in the valley at -5.5°C, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said on Thursday. Several areas across the region continued to experience sub-zero temperatures.

Shopian led the valley's cold chart, followed closely by tourist resort Pahalgam at -5.0°C. Gulmarg and Sonamarg recorded lows of -2.5°C and -3.4°C, respectively. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, registered the coldest night of the season at -2.1°C.

South Kashmir reported equally frigid conditions, with Pulwama dipping to -4.8°C, Anantnag recording -5.1°C, and Kulgam locked at Zero degree Celsius for the third straight day. In North Kashmir, Kupwara saw a low of -2.3°C, while Bandipora and Baramulla recorded -3.3°C and -3.2°C, respectively. Central Kashmir wasn't spared, with Ganderbal and Budgam registering -2.1°C and -3.6°C, respectively.

In the relatively warmer Jammu division, Kathua recorded the highest minimum at 10.2°C, while Jammu reported 10.1°C. Other notable lows included Banihal at 8.7°C, Batote at 4.2°C, and Katra at 9.2°C. Bhaderwah recorded the coldest temperature in the division at 1.2°C.

In Ladakh, Nyoma's -14.2°C was followed by Stakna at -13.4°C, Tangste at -12.8°C, and Drass at -12.2°C. Other readings included Padum at -11.6°C, Leh at -8.8°C, and Kargil at -8.3°C.

Meanwhile, the MeT department forecasted clear skies with no rainfall across the region on Thursday. However, moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in Kashmir Valley between November 29 and December 3, with similar forecasts for the Jammu division on December 2 and 3.