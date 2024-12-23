Cold Wave Continues In Kashmir And Ladakh

Srinagar: The cold wave intensified in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, with temperatures plummeting across the region. The winter capital, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of -3.6°C on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, while South Kashmir’s Shopian district shivered at -7.3°C.

The sharp dip in temperatures caused a thin layer of ice to form on water bodies across the Kashmir Valley. Residents and visitors observed frosted surfaces on lakes, a phenomenon that marks the peak of winter in the region.

In South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded minus 4.8°C, Pahalgam minus 5.0°C, Kokernag minus 4.0°C, Pulwama minus 6.0°C, Anantnag minus 6.1°C, Khudwani minus 5.0°C, Kulgam minus 4.9°C, Shopian minus 7.3°C and Larnoo recorded minus 6.4°C.

A view of snow covered landscape in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded minus 4.3°C, Bandipora minus 4.4°C, and Baramulla minus 3.4°C. In Central Kashmir, Budgam recorded minus 4.8°C, Sonamarg minus 5.1°C, and Ganderbal recorded minus 4.2°C.

In the Jammu region, the winter capital, Jammu, recorded a relatively mild minimum temperature of 6.7°C. Other areas reported as follows:

Banihal recorded minus 1.7°C, Batote 2.5°C, Katra 7.0°C, Bhaderwah minus 0.4°C, Kishtwar 2.7°C, Padder minus 6.8°C, Ramban 5.1°C, Poonch 3.6°C, Rajouri 2.9°C, Samba 4.7°C, Kathua 7.4°C, Reasi 3.7°C and Udhampur recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8°C.

In Ladakh UT, the cold intensified further, with Leh recorded minus 9.2°C, and Kargil recorded minus 9.5°C.