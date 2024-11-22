ETV Bharat / state

Cold Condition Intensify In Kashmir, Srinagar Experience Coldest Night

Gulmarg recorded minus 0.6 degrees while Pahalgam experienced minus 2.3 degrees

File image of tourists enjoyying snowfall (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Srinagar: Several places in Kashmir experienced coldest night of the season with the mercury staying below the freezing point. According to the details, the capital Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of the season at minus 1.2 degrees.

Elsewhere, Gulmarg the highest ski resort in the region recorded minus 0.6 degrees while Pahalgam experienced minus 2.3 degrees.The meteorological centre in Srinagar has predicted significant drop in the temperature for three days.

In the meantime, vehicular traffic was through on National Highway 44, the key surface link of Kashmir with the rest of the country. But the Jammu and Kashmur Traffic Police advised travellers to undertake journey on the highway during day time and avoid unnecessary haltage between Ramban and Banihal apprehending landslide/shooting stones.
But the Traffic Police authorities said that Sonamarg-Kargil road closed due to is slippery conditions and vehicles will be allowed subject to green signal from BECON authorities.

