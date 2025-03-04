ETV Bharat / state

Coin Removed From MRI Technician's Stomach After 16 Years In Ajmer

Ajmer: A coin stuck in the stomach of a woman for 16 years was successfully removed through endoscopy at a hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, doctors said on Tuesday.

The coin was accidentally swallowed by the woman when she was four years old. Now, she is 20 years old and works as an MRI technician. In these 16 years she did not face any problem. Now, while operating medical devices she experienced abnormal movements and pain inside her stomach.

Unable to comprehend her health condition, she underwent an abdominal X-ray on the advice of the doctors in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. It was then that a coin was found stuck in her stomach. The coin was successfully removed by endoscopy and she is now completely healthy, doctors said adding, the operation was not complicated but rare.

Dr Anil Samaria, principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, said whenever the woman went into magnetic field while performing MRI scans of patients, she experienced strange movements and pain inside her stomach. Dr Samaria said when she was a child, her family had thought that the coin would pass out of the body through stool. Since the woman did not have any problem, they had never contacted any doctor before, he said.