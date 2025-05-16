ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore Twin Sisters Score Identical Marks In Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exams

Coimbatore: Non-identical twin sisters from Coimbatore have surprised everyone by scoring identical marks in the 10th standard public examinations. The results for the 10th standard in Tamil Nadu were announced on Friday. This year, 93.80% of students passed the exams. As in previous years, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 95.88% compared to 91.74% for boys. Notably, 1,867 government schools achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate.

In the 10th standard public examinations, Sivaganga district has secured the top position with the highest pass percentage in the entire state of Tamil Nadu. Ariyalur district, which topped the list last year, has dropped to eighth place this time. Vellore district has recorded the lowest pass percentage, placing it at the bottom of the rankings.

In this context, twin sisters from Coimbatore have surprised everyone by scoring identical marks in the 10th standard public examination. Kavita and Kanika, daughters of Sundararajan and Bharathi Selvi, hail from the Ramanathapuram area of Coimbatore.

The twin sisters were studying in the 10th standard at a corporation school in the same locality. When they eagerly checked their public examination results, they were left surprised for a few moments — both had secured the same marks, just as they had been told.

Marks Details

Kavita's marks

Tamil – 95

English – 98

Mathematics – 94