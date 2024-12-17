Coimbatore Serial Blasts Mastermind SA Basha Dies

Coimbatore: SA Basha, the mastermind of the 1998 serial bombings in Coimbatore that claimed 58 lives died on Monday evening at a private hospital, police said. Basha, a life-term convict in the case was on parole for age-related health issues.

The body of the deceased was taken to his house in Ukkadam on Monday evening. His family informed that the body will be buried Tuesday morning at the Haider Ali Tipu Sultan Sunnat Jamaat Masjid in South Ukkadam.

Police are on high alert and security has been beefed up in the city following Basha's death. More than two thousand police officers will be deployed for security in the area where the body will be taken from his home to the mosque. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Balakrishnan has instructed all the regular police officers who are on leave to report to duty immediately.

A series of blasts were carried out in more than 18 places in Coimbatore including Gandhipuram, Government Hospital, Town Hall, and RS Puram on February 14, 1998. 50 people were killed and more than 200 were seriously injured in the incident.

The police found that the perpetrators of the blast were members of the Al-Umma organization. Following this, more than 160 people, including the founder president of the organisation, Basha, and the secretary Ansari, were arrested. Subsequently, the Al-Umma organization was banned.

30 including Basha, were sentenced to life imprisonment. The Madras High Court later rejected Pasha's petition against his life sentence. Pasha, who was imprisoned, has been on parole on health grounds since April 18 this year.