ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore Pastor John Jebaraj Wanted For Sexual Assault On Minor Girls Arrested From Kerala

A police complaint was filed against pastor John Jebaraj for sexually assaulting two minor girls during party at his house in May last year.

Coimbatore Pastor John Jebaraj Wanted For Sexual Assault On Minor Girls Arrested From Kerala
Police nabbed Pastor John Jebaraj from his hideout (Kings Generation Church X handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST

2 Min Read

Coimbatore: A pastor from a church in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district was arrested from Kerala's Munnar town last night for sexually assaulting two minor girls.

The accused, John Jebaraj (35), was produced before Judge Nandini Devi and remanded in judicial custody till April 25. He is currently lodged in Coimbatore Central Jail.

Jebaraj (35), popular on social media for his teachings, has been evading arrest so long. He hails from Sambhar Vadakarai area of ​​Tenkasi district and lives in GN Mills area in ​​Coimbatore. He established King Generation Christian Prayer Hall in Coimbatore and has been working as a pastor here.

According to police, he had hosted a party at his residence on May 21, 2024, where he allegedly sexually harassed two minor girls. A complaint was filed by the victims and based on which, inspector Renuka Devi of the Gandhipuram All Women Police Station in Coimbatore registered a case against Jebaraj under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The allegations against him created a furore among his followers on social media.

While searching for him, a lookout notice was issued by the Coimbatore City Police at airports and ports to stop him from fleeing the country. Three special teams were formed and a search operation was conducted under the leadership of Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar.

The special police teams searched for him in several places including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Bangalore. Jebaraj, who was hiding at a relative's house in Munnar was nabbed by a team led by inspector Arjun last night.

Following this, he was brought to the Gandhipuram All Women Police Station in Coimbatore and questioned by the police. Today being a holiday, Jebaraj was produced at the house of Judge Nandini Devi in ​​RS Puram area and remanded in 10-day judicial custody.

Earlier on April 10, Jebaraj had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Read more

  1. Indian-Origin Man Charged With Sexual Assault On Plane In US
  2. Ram Rahim Out Of Jail For 13th Time, Gets 21 Days Furlough, Leaves For Sirsa Dera

Coimbatore: A pastor from a church in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district was arrested from Kerala's Munnar town last night for sexually assaulting two minor girls.

The accused, John Jebaraj (35), was produced before Judge Nandini Devi and remanded in judicial custody till April 25. He is currently lodged in Coimbatore Central Jail.

Jebaraj (35), popular on social media for his teachings, has been evading arrest so long. He hails from Sambhar Vadakarai area of ​​Tenkasi district and lives in GN Mills area in ​​Coimbatore. He established King Generation Christian Prayer Hall in Coimbatore and has been working as a pastor here.

According to police, he had hosted a party at his residence on May 21, 2024, where he allegedly sexually harassed two minor girls. A complaint was filed by the victims and based on which, inspector Renuka Devi of the Gandhipuram All Women Police Station in Coimbatore registered a case against Jebaraj under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The allegations against him created a furore among his followers on social media.

While searching for him, a lookout notice was issued by the Coimbatore City Police at airports and ports to stop him from fleeing the country. Three special teams were formed and a search operation was conducted under the leadership of Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar.

The special police teams searched for him in several places including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Bangalore. Jebaraj, who was hiding at a relative's house in Munnar was nabbed by a team led by inspector Arjun last night.

Following this, he was brought to the Gandhipuram All Women Police Station in Coimbatore and questioned by the police. Today being a holiday, Jebaraj was produced at the house of Judge Nandini Devi in ​​RS Puram area and remanded in 10-day judicial custody.

Earlier on April 10, Jebaraj had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Read more

  1. Indian-Origin Man Charged With Sexual Assault On Plane In US
  2. Ram Rahim Out Of Jail For 13th Time, Gets 21 Days Furlough, Leaves For Sirsa Dera

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SEXUAL ASSAULT ON MINOR GIRLSPASTOR JOHN JEBARAJSEXUALLY ASSAULTINGPASTOR ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.