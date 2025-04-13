Coimbatore Pastor John Jebaraj Wanted For Sexual Assault On Minor Girls Arrested From Kerala

Coimbatore: A pastor from a church in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district was arrested from Kerala's Munnar town last night for sexually assaulting two minor girls.
The accused, John Jebaraj (35), was produced before Judge Nandini Devi and remanded in judicial custody till April 25. He is currently lodged in Coimbatore Central Jail.
Jebaraj (35), popular on social media for his teachings, has been evading arrest so long. He hails from Sambhar Vadakarai area of Tenkasi district and lives in GN Mills area in Coimbatore. He established King Generation Christian Prayer Hall in Coimbatore and has been working as a pastor here.
According to police, he had hosted a party at his residence on May 21, 2024, where he allegedly sexually harassed two minor girls. A complaint was filed by the victims and based on which, inspector Renuka Devi of the Gandhipuram All Women Police Station in Coimbatore registered a case against Jebaraj under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The allegations against him created a furore among his followers on social media.
While searching for him, a lookout notice was issued by the Coimbatore City Police at airports and ports to stop him from fleeing the country. Three special teams were formed and a search operation was conducted under the leadership of Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar.
The special police teams searched for him in several places including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Bangalore. Jebaraj, who was hiding at a relative's house in Munnar was nabbed by a team led by inspector Arjun last night.
Following this, he was brought to the Gandhipuram All Women Police Station in Coimbatore and questioned by the police. Today being a holiday, Jebaraj was produced at the house of Judge Nandini Devi in RS Puram area and remanded in 10-day judicial custody.
Earlier on April 10, Jebaraj had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.
Read more