ETV Bharat / state

Coimbatore Pastor John Jebaraj Wanted For Sexual Assault On Minor Girls Arrested From Kerala

Coimbatore: A pastor from a church in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district was arrested from Kerala's Munnar town last night for sexually assaulting two minor girls.

The accused, John Jebaraj (35), was produced before Judge Nandini Devi and remanded in judicial custody till April 25. He is currently lodged in Coimbatore Central Jail.

Jebaraj (35), popular on social media for his teachings, has been evading arrest so long. He hails from Sambhar Vadakarai area of ​​Tenkasi district and lives in GN Mills area in ​​Coimbatore. He established King Generation Christian Prayer Hall in Coimbatore and has been working as a pastor here.

According to police, he had hosted a party at his residence on May 21, 2024, where he allegedly sexually harassed two minor girls. A complaint was filed by the victims and based on which, inspector Renuka Devi of the Gandhipuram All Women Police Station in Coimbatore registered a case against Jebaraj under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The allegations against him created a furore among his followers on social media.