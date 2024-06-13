Coimbatore Man Gets Refund of ₹500 in Old Currency Notes 28 Years after Filing Bribery Case

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A Coimbatore-based consumer activist K Kathirmathiyon received a letter from the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore on May 20 asking him to appear before the court within seven days to get a refund of ₹500, which was used by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to trap an Electricity Department official who had demanded the money as bribe from him in 1996.

The letter, dated May 15 took him by surprise as he had never imagined that he would get back the amount after 28 years. After fulfilling the necessary requirements, he came before the court on May 23 and was given back the money—five currencies that were in circulation at the time, each worth ₹100 and ₹50.

Vadavalli resident Kathirmathion had requested for his electrical connection to be renamed way back in 1996. To get the job done, an electricity department official demanded a bribe. Kathirmathion went to the anti-corruption officials, who set up a trap to expose the dishonest official.

Kathirmathion was ordered, as per the plan, to give the official money laced with chemicals. The vigilante investigators apprehended the criminal as the latter was gathering the bribe sum. The case was resolved in 2001 after a five-year trial. Kathirmathion paid a bribe of Rs 500, which was part of the legal processes. However, the money was not reimbursed.



“It was indeed a surprise as I almost forgot about the money due to the extraordinary delay, despite having filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in 2007. People lodge complaints against officials who seek bribes as they are against corruption, and they cannot afford to pay the sum. Such a long delay [in refunding the trap money] will discourage the people from fighting against corruption... as there is little use of the money after several years,” Kathirmathion said.

Elated with joy after receiving his money back, Kathirmathion requested the authorities to formulate proper guidelines for the swift disbursement of such funds.