Cognizant To Set Up New Campus In Visakhapatnam 22 Acres Allotted At Kapuluppada To Create 8000 Jobs

Visakhapatnam: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh's IT sector, Cognizant Technology Solutions has announced the launch of a new campus in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant milestone in the state's digital growth. The project will be developed in three phases, with a total investment of ₹1,583 crore, and is expected to create employment opportunities for 8,000 people.
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has approved the allotment of 22 acres of VMRDA land at Kapuluppada for the project. The company plans to begin operations by setting up a temporary facility in 2025, capable of accommodating 800 associates, until the completion of the first permanent phase by 2029.
'Building Tomorrow's Digital Workforce'
“We are starting a campus in Visakhapatnam to mark an important milestone in our journey. Thank you to the Andhra Pradesh government for its support,” said Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant, adding, “Visakhapatnam, a rising Tier-2 city, has been strategically chosen to build tomorrow's digital workforce. We aim to create meaningful career opportunities while contributing to the region’s growth with top-tier talent and world-class infrastructure.” The tech giant also set up several facilities across the nation in 2024, including new delivery centres in Bhubaneshwar and Indore, and a Fintech centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It currently operates in 13 cities across the country, with a workforce of 3.36 lakh employees.
Andhra Pradesh As A Growing IT Hub
“We welcome Cognizant to Visakhapatnam in line with our vision of making Andhra Pradesh a global destination for IT and emerging technologies,” IT Minister Nara Lokesh posted on X, stating “Their presence will accelerate the digital economy and help develop future-ready skills among local youth.”
Meanwhile, Google has also signed an agreement with the AP government to establish a data centre across 80 acres in Madhurawada, further reinforcing Visakhapatnam’s emerging status as a technology and innovation hub. Earlier, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) received the green signal to invest ₹1,370 crore in a new campus in IT Hills-3, expected to provide 12,000 jobs.
