From Beans to Bliss, Coffee Tourism Brews In Odisha's Koraput

Koraput: If the aroma of Coffee mesmerises you, transports you to a different high and bonds you with your best mood, Koraput could be your to-go destination this season. With the verdant greenery around and the scenic landscape stretching till the horizon, a freshly brewed cuppa to call your own can redefine your idea of vacationing - not abroad but in this tribal-dominated district in the Eastern Ghats. The place that has earned the distinction of having a coffee variety - Koraput coffee - to call its own.

No wonder, Odisha, is all pumped up to make the best out of this bean that grows across thousands of hectares in the district. And these plantations are slowly turning into tourist magnets, offering a heady mix of nature's bounty, aromatic coffee trails, and immersive cultural experiences.

In fact, when Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, visited Koraput recently, she spoke extensively on tapping the potential of coffee which can go a long way in increasing the tourism potential of the district. She drew parallels with the success of Araku Valley in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, envisioning a similar future for Koraput. “Koraput’s climate and canopy are ideal for replicating Araku’s success,” Parida had said.

Coffee plantation (ETV Bharat)

The Aroma of Opportunity

Koraput’s coffee, by now has earned recognition on both national and international platforms for its flavour and taste. Senior Liaison Officer of the Coffee Board, Upendra Saha, said the coffee plantations have contributed in a big way to the district’s green cover, especially in scenic spots like Machkund, Deomali foothills, and Nandapur. “Tourists are captivated year-round, from the blossoming of coffee flowers to the harvesting of cherries,” he said.

Homestay in Koraput (ETV Bharat)

In addition to coffee, integrated cultivation of spices like cardamom and pepper has added diversity, attracting visitors with varied interests in natural flora and fauna. Entrepreneurs like Sujay Pradhan of Brown Valley Coffee Farm in Dasmantpur block see immense potential in coffee-linked tourism. “Koraput can rival tourist models in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, thanks to its conducive climate and scenic beauty, coupled with its special coffee plantations,” Pradhan said.

Efforts made some years ago to integrate tourism with sustainable agriculture have borne fruit. Boutique coffee-themed resorts, eco-friendly homestays, and quaint cafés serving freshly brewed local coffee now are dime a dozen in the place. The annual Koraput Coffee Festival, organized by the Coffee Board, also showcases the region’s agricultural and cultural vibrancy, attracting visitors from across the globe.

Tourists enjoying at a cafe in Koraput (ETV Bharat)

Entrepreneurs like Sushant Kumar Panda of Saptagiri Coffee Plantations have taken these efforts a step further. His homestay initiative, situated in the midst of coffee farms, has drawn tourists from far and wide. Panda plans to expand this venture under the Chief Minister Krishi Udyog Yojana. “The coffee farms provide local youth with employment opportunities, reducing migration. However, aligning electricity tariffs and loan interest rates with agriculture subsidies would further boost these initiatives,” Panda suggested.

Coffee beans in fruit stage (ETV Bharat)

Koraput’s coffee tourism isn’t just about plantations, it reflects the region’s tribal culture too. Visitors can interact with local communities, learn about their traditions and enjoying warm hospitality. The coffee industry has become a catalyst for inclusive growth, empowering locals through employment and entrepreneurship.

Laxmidhar Jena from Cuttack and Jayant Mishra from Bhubaneswar who visited the plantations were in awe of what they saw/ "Walking through the misty coffee trails and enjoying fresh brews amid breathtaking views enriched our experience. We would recommend the place to our friends and family as this experience is unique,” they said.

Tourists near a homestay in Koraput (ETV Bharat)

Other Coffee Destinations in India

Known as the "Coffee Capital of India", Coorg is a hill station in Karnataka that's known for its coffee plantations and coffee culture. Visitors can take coffee plantation walks to learn about the coffee-making process, including plucking the cherries and tasting different types of coffee. Coorg also has many natural attractions, including Abbey Falls, the Cauvery River, and Nagarhole National Park.

Chikmagalur is also known for its coffee plantations and tradition of celebrating coffee.