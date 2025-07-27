Coffee Point Stands In Contrast To Korba’s Dust And Pollution

Korba: Coffee Point in Korba is a contrast to the otherwise dusty and polluted locales of the place that is known as the energy capital for producing coal and power.

It is surprising that on one side Korba has big coal mines and on the other, it has a place like Coffee Point offering peace and solace. In the monsoons, this place resembles the prominent hill stations like Ooty, Shimla and Manali with the clouds descending on the mountains that are lush green and densely forested.

Korba's Coffee Point (ETV Bharat)

Nestled Amidst Mountains, A Perfect Place To Relax

This place is located just 20 km from the district headquarters and is always bustling with tourists both domestic as well as those from abroad. Since it is lesser known, visitors here experience peace amidst nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the cities.

In order to reach this destination one has to cross the check post of Balko Forest Range while moving on the Korba - Lemru stretch. The journey onwards is through a dense rainforest where one passes through the winding road with dense forest on both the sides while having a very special feeling.

The perfect place to relax (ETV Bharat)

Since Coffee Point is located at a high altitude, one gets to see the clouds over dense forests below. This is the main attraction for the visitors. It makes one forget that the place is in Korba.

Stories Associated With Coffee Point

There are many stories on how the destination got its name. The most prominent among those is that this was a point where the Russians came to enjoy their coffee in the early 1970s when the mining of bauxite from Phutka Hill started for aluminum production.

This was the time when the country's leading aluminum producing company BALCO was established in Korba. Bauxite is the main component for aluminum production and it was mined from Phutka Hill for decades. It was sent to BALCO through a ropeway.

Breathtaking sightseeing opportunities (ETV Bharat)

Since the industry was taking the help of the Russians, many of them lived here.

Coffee Point has undergone a transformation in the last few years with arrangements being made available for boarding and lodging here. It is being properly maintained and is attracting more footfall.

What Visitors Say?

One of the visitors, Sarita pointed out, “I have come to Coffee Point for the first time and the view here is very beautiful. Looking down from here gives a very relaxing feeling.”

Another visitor Pratibha Tiwari said, “It feels like the clouds are touching the mountains."

Meanwhile Anjana Singh drew parallels with Ooty and said, “The view and weather here is no less than Ooty. It seems as if the clouds are descending on the mountains.”

She said the place needs to be promoted so that more people come here and get relieved from the stress of everyday life.