ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Removed For 'Insensitive Behaviour' With Passenger Bitten By Rat At Indore Airport

Indore: The Indore airport authorities on Thursday decided to shunt out a doctor for his alleged insensitive behaviour towards a passenger bitten by a rat and imposed a fine on the pest control agency, officials said.

A man travelling from Indore to Bengaluru was bitten by a rat on Tuesday in the departure area of the airport. The passenger alleged the rodent suddenly got into his trousers and bit his leg, they said. The passenger protested loudly following the incident and demanded that he be administered a rabies injection, on the advice of his personal doctor, but the vaccine was apparently unavailable in the airport's health facility.

After his protest, the airport doctor administered him a tetanus injection, dressed the wound and gave him antibiotic tablets. Airport director Vipinkant Seth told PTI that the doctor was attached to a private hospital which provides medical facilities at the airport.