Coconut Prices Hit Record High In Kerala Amid Shortage And Increased Demand

Thiruvananthapuram: Coconut prices have surged to historic highs, with the cost of peeled young coconuts reaching Rs 60.50 per kilogram.

This marks a dramatic increase, as the price of green coconuts had remained steady between Rs 23 and Rs 26 per kilogram for over five years. Prior to Onam last year, the price had spiked to Rs 39 and later climbed to Rs 47. Then during a period of higher availability, even though the price decreased, with a significant shortage in coconut supply, prices again reached unprecedented highs. The price of copra, too, has experienced a sharp rise, with Rajapur copra now fetching Rs 19,000 per quintal, while other varieties are priced at Rs 18,500 per quintal. Dried coconuts are now being sold for Rs 12 to Rs 22 each, and the price of coconut oil has similarly increased, ranging between Rs 285 and Rs 320 per kilogram.

Traders at Kuttiyadi have warned that prices are expected to climb further due to the reduced availability of green coconuts this season. "Green coconuts are scarce and with reduced supply, prices will continue to rise. In the past, we had ample supply but now even the quantity of Kuttiyadi coconuts has decreased significantly," said Hashim, a local trader. He added that previous price drops had discouraged farmers from maintaining coconut plantations, leading to a long-term impact on coconut availability.

Abbas Othayoth, owner of Kuttiyadi Coconuts, predicted that prices could reach Rs 100 per kilogram in the coming months, given the ongoing supply issues. The availability of coconuts has decreased by 65% across major producing states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. There is currently no stock of coconuts or copra in the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) or mills, exacerbating the crisis.

Rajapur copra is widely used in North India, but even there, the focus has now shifted to green coconuts due to the shortage. Coconuts from Kerala are also exported to Tamil Nadu, where they are primarily used for producing coconut powder. The current shortage and rising prices are putting a lot of pressure on the coconut industry, with potential long-term effects on both farmers and consumers.