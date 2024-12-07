The Rooster Race: Godavari's Multi-Crore Cock Fight Business Heats Up Ahead Of Sankranti

Eluru: As the Sankranti festival approaches, the Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh are buzzing with excitement as the age-old tradition of cock racing makes a big comeback. This captivating event has evolved into a booming business, with a market expected to hit Rs 25 crore during the festival.

"Over 7,000 cocks will be sold this month alone, contributing to sales worth up to Rs 25 crore," said an industry expert. The business has grown significantly, with chicken bred specifically for racing being sold both locally and online. Racing enthusiasts from across the country and even abroad are purchasing these specially trained birds, some even pre-purchasing them via video calls before arriving in the region.

The demand for 'Fighting Cocks' has made the event a multi-crore business venture, with breeders raising chickens at various locations such as oil palm plantations, pond banks, and fields. "There are about 400 breeding centres across the united Godavari (East and West) districts where cocks are nurtured to meet the criteria for racing-fighting style, colour, and height," a local breeder explained.

The preparation of these cocks is no simple task. Special diets are fed to keep the birds agile and strong. "We feed them a high-protein diet of boiled eggs, almonds, cashew nuts, and millet," said a breeder.

"Ashwagandha powder is added to improve stamina, and B-complex tablets are mixed with water for better health," he added. For peak physical condition, cocks are bathed in hot water and swim weekly.

The training process is as intense as the diet. Each cock costs up to Rs 30,000 to prepare, factoring in special food, medicines, and the labour involved. The breeds typically used for these races include Abras, Pingala, Parla, Maila, Dega, Pachhakaki, Kokkirai, Rasagi, and Seetuva, all of which are carefully selected for their fighting prowess.

"Some of the cocks are pre-sold even before buyers arrive," said a breeder. "They make deals through video calls, ensuring the birds are ready when they get here," he added. This high demand and strategic preparation have turned the cock fights industry into a significant business, growing every year as the festival draws closer.

As the excitement for Sankranti intensifies, the cock fights in the Godavari region are not just a unique cultural tradition, they have become a thriving, multi-million rupee industry. With careful breeding, specialised care and rigorous training, the cocks are set to shine in the spotlight this festival season.