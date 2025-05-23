Cocaine Worth Rs 6.35 Crore Seized From Chemical Factory Near Maharashtra's Karad

Satara: Talbid police on Friday seized 1.370 grams of cocaine worth Rs 6.35 crore during a raid at Suryaprabha Pharmachem, which manufactures agro and speciality chemicals.

The operation was led by a team of police personnel led by a DSP from Karad. Police said during the raid on the company's plant at Taswade MIDC near Karad, a yellow crystalline substance was found stored in four plastic bags in a cupboard. The police team opened the bags and discovered the contraband. A case was registered against the company's owner Amarsinh Jaywant Deshmukh of Nandgaon in Satara along with Sameer Sudhakar Padwal of Malkapur in Karad, Ramesh Shankar Patil of Malharpeth in Patan, Jeevan Chandrakant Chavan of Awarde in Patan and Vishwanath Shivankar of Daund in Pune under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Police said a few days back, a drug peddler was arrested in Telangana for peddling cocaine. During interrogation, the accused informed Telangana police he had received the contraband from Amarsinh. Telangana police passed on the vital information to Satara Superintendent of Police, Satara Upper Superintendent of Police, Karad DSP and Talbid police.

Karad police then kept a close watch on the company's factory. It was found that nobody was allowed to enter the company's factory and office. Police are investigating whether the cocaine was produced in the factory where chemicals are stored.