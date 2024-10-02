ETV Bharat / state

Cocaine Worth Rs 2000 Cr Seized In Biggest Drug Bust In Delhi, Dubai Links Unearthed

New Delhi: The special cell of Delhi Police has recovered over 560 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2000 crore following a raid, which is said to be the biggest consignment of drugs seized in the national capital.

Four persons were arrested in this connection from Mehrauli in South Delhi. The accused had planned to sell the cocaine in Delhi and NCR and are presently being interrogated, officials said.

Additional CP of Delhi Police Special Cell Pramod Singh Kushwaha said, "Accused, identified as Tushar Goyal, a resident of Vasant Vihar in Delhi, Himanshu and Aurangzeb were supposed to hand over the consignment to Bharat Jain. They were nabbed when they were going out of the warehouse in Mahipalpur Extension to hand over the drugs to the receiver. About 15 kg of cocaine was recovered from Tushar Goyal, Himanshu and Aurangzeb".

"The Delhi Police Special Cell has seized more than 560 kg of cocaine. Tushar Goyal is over 40 years old, his father runs a publishing business. Himanshu is his associate in this business and Aurangzeb is his driver. Cocaine was brought to Delhi by road and marijuana came by air. Tushar Goyal is the main distributor of this network," Kushwaha added.

Kushwaha further said that the Special Cell was working for more than two months on the basis of a secret information, which finally resulted in the drug bust ahead of the festive season. Police said that all four people are being questioned. Police are also finding out to whom this drug was to be supplied in the capital Delhi.