Cocaine Worth Rs 2000 Cr Seized In Biggest Drug Bust In Delhi, Dubai Links Unearthed

New Delhi: The special cell of Delhi Police has recovered over 560 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2000 crore following a raid, which is said to be the biggest consignment of drugs seized in the national capital.
Four persons were arrested in this connection from Mehrauli in South Delhi. The accused had planned to sell the cocaine in Delhi and NCR and are presently being interrogated, officials said.
Additional CP of Delhi Police Special Cell Pramod Singh Kushwaha said, "Accused, identified as Tushar Goyal, a resident of Vasant Vihar in Delhi, Himanshu and Aurangzeb were supposed to hand over the consignment to Bharat Jain. They were nabbed when they were going out of the warehouse in Mahipalpur Extension to hand over the drugs to the receiver. About 15 kg of cocaine was recovered from Tushar Goyal, Himanshu and Aurangzeb".
"The Delhi Police Special Cell has seized more than 560 kg of cocaine. Tushar Goyal is over 40 years old, his father runs a publishing business. Himanshu is his associate in this business and Aurangzeb is his driver. Cocaine was brought to Delhi by road and marijuana came by air. Tushar Goyal is the main distributor of this network," Kushwaha added.
Kushwaha further said that the Special Cell was working for more than two months on the basis of a secret information, which finally resulted in the drug bust ahead of the festive season. Police said that all four people are being questioned. Police are also finding out to whom this drug was to be supplied in the capital Delhi.
Also, the special cell is trying to find answers to several questions like for whom the accused work and who all are involved with them.
Network operated from Dubai: Additional CP told that the racket is operated by a person from Dubai. "There are other forward leakages as well. Investigations are on because cocaine is not produced in India. It is produced in South America. The receiver had come to receive 50 kg of cocaine and supplied it in restaurants or hotels. Now, where the drug was supplied is still a matter of investigation," he added.
Strict action against drug mafia in Delhi: To crackdown on drug smugglers and active drug suppliers in Delhi, police are taking stern action against the drug mafias through several campaigns namely 'Operation Kavach'.
In the current financial year till August 31, Delhi Police arrested 961 narco-criminals in 695 cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. During this period, around 65.086 kg heroin/smack, 1.912 kg cocaine, 2258.379 kg ganja, 102.345 kg opium, 42.606 kg hashish and 73.06 kg poppy seeds were seized.
