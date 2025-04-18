Cocaine Worth Over Rs 22 Crore Seized From Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar

Mira Bhayandar: Police have seized nearly 15 kg of cocaine, valued at over Rs 22 crore, from Mira Bhayandar in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said on Thursday. Three persons, including two foreign nationals, were arrested in the case.
Acting on a tip received by Senior Police Inspector Pramod Badakh, the Mira-Bhayander Crime Branch 1 team on Tuesday raided a house in Motilal Nagar in the Navghar area and seized 11 kg 83 grams of cocaine.
Sabina Sheikh, who was selling the drugs at the house, was apprehended. Upon interrogation, Sabina revealed to the Police that the drugs were supplied by a man from Nigeria and a lady from Cameroon. Based on the information, the police arrested a Nigerian national identified as Andy Ubabudike Onyinse (45) from Mira Road in Hatkesh. 2.60 grams of cocaine worth Rs 3.9 crore were seized from him.
Avinash Ambure, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, said that based on the information given by Ubabudike Onyinse, the police detained a 32-year-old woman from Cameroon, Christabel Enjei, residing in Vasai East. The police recovered 433.2 grams of cocaine worth Rs 64.98 lakh from her possession.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, in coordination with its regional units, had last week demolished a mephedrone drug factory in a field in Latur. Five individuals, including a police constable from Mira Bhayandar, directly involved in the manufacturing of Mephedrone at the clandestine facility, were arrested in the operation.
