5.618 Kg Cocaine Valued At Rs 60 Crore Seized At Chennai Airport; 4 Arrested

Chennai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chennai, in a joint operation with the Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Customs, seized 5.618 kg of cocaine at the Chennai International Airport.

Two Indian nationals, one a resident of Bageshwar, Uttarakhand (a 25-year-old B.A. graduate) and the other from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh (a 26-year-old ITI pass), were apprehended during this operation while carrying the contraband, which had been brought on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Chennai in their baggage.

The seized cocaine, valued at over Rs 60 crore in the Indian market, is typically sold in one-gram sachets costing between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 depending on purity. Officials said the duo had made several trips from Addis Ababa to various airports in India in recent years to smuggle narcotics.

Preliminary investigations revealed their links to a wider transnational syndicate trafficking cocaine from Ethiopia to India. Acting on the leads, NCB detained a Nigerian national in Delhi, who had entered India in 2023 on a medical visa for treatment at Gleneagles HealthCity, Chennai, but had been overstaying since 2024.

He is suspected to be managing the distribution network in Delhi. An Indian member of the syndicate, a 26-year-old graduate from Chamba, was also arrested in Mumbai.

Investigators further identified a person of Indian origin based in Addis Ababa as a key figure arranging cocaine supplies and profit distribution within the cartel.