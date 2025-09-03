5.618 Kg Cocaine Valued At Rs 60 Crore Seized At Chennai Airport; 4 Arrested

Chennai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chennai, in a joint operation with the Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Customs, seized 5.618 kg of cocaine at the Chennai International Airport.
Two Indian nationals, one a resident of Bageshwar, Uttarakhand (a 25-year-old B.A. graduate) and the other from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh (a 26-year-old ITI pass), were apprehended during this operation while carrying the contraband, which had been brought on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Chennai in their baggage.
The seized cocaine, valued at over Rs 60 crore in the Indian market, is typically sold in one-gram sachets costing between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 depending on purity. Officials said the duo had made several trips from Addis Ababa to various airports in India in recent years to smuggle narcotics.
Preliminary investigations revealed their links to a wider transnational syndicate trafficking cocaine from Ethiopia to India. Acting on the leads, NCB detained a Nigerian national in Delhi, who had entered India in 2023 on a medical visa for treatment at Gleneagles HealthCity, Chennai, but had been overstaying since 2024.
He is suspected to be managing the distribution network in Delhi. An Indian member of the syndicate, a 26-year-old graduate from Chamba, was also arrested in Mumbai.
Investigators further identified a person of Indian origin based in Addis Ababa as a key figure arranging cocaine supplies and profit distribution within the cartel.
In view of the growing role of foreign nationals, particularly from Africa, in narcotics trafficking, NCB has compiled a list of overstaying foreigners and shared it with state authorities for action under the Foreigners Act.
Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend all other members of this syndicate and to ascertain the financial trail.
In another joint operation on August 23, 2025, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chennai Customs and the NCB, Chennai, seized 2 kg of Cocaine valued at 20 Crores from a Nigerian female passenger at Chennai International Airport.
These operations underscore the heightened vigilance of AIU, Chennai Customs, working in close coordination with other Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, in curbing the menace of drug trafficking through Chennai Airport and its commitment towards Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, promoting a drug-free India.
