Cocaine Mixed With 25K kg Dried Yeast at Andhra Port; CBI Accuses Officials of Delaying Proceedings

Visakhapatnam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized a huge quantity of Narcotics mixed with 25000 kg of dried yeast from a port in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam with CBI officials accusing the state government and port officials of interfering in the investigation.

Sources said that the CBI sleuths along with Customs officials detained the container with seal No. "LA13224348 of “Ocean Network Express" at the Visakhapatnam port on March 12 as part of 'Operation Garuda' following intelligence inputs about narcotics smuggling at the port.

In the ensuing checking of the container and the testing, Narcotics drugs were found mixed with Inactive Dried Yeast in 1000 bags of 25 kg each, an official said. It is learnt that the container was booked at Santos Port in Brazil for delivery at the Visakhapatnam in the name of a private firm.

An official said that a FIR has been registered into the incident and investigation is underway.

In the FIR, the CBI has interestingly accused the Andhra Pradesh government and port officials of interfering in the investigation.

During the process of examination, various officers of Andhra Pradesh Government and port employees gathered at site causing delay in the CBI proceedings, the CBI said adding the representatives of importer informed that there is prediction of rainfall and all his goods might get damaged in rainfall, hence they requested to keep the goods inside the container for the day for its safe custody.

The CBI said that the Port Official was directed to break the seal in the presence of all and open the container to check the consignment inside the container which was done by him. “Thereafter, all the 1000 bags of 25 kg each in 20 pallets available inside the containers were taken out in the presence of all. At this stage Stan R.V.L.N Giridhar, Authorized Representative of Sandhya Aqua Exports Private Ltd, MIG 25A, Lawsons Bay Colony, Visakhapatnam alongwith Shri Puri Srinivasa Krishanamacharya Srikant and Shri K. Bharath Kumar were again informed about the information in hand and purpose of visit,” it said.

“At this point of time, the CBI team including the independent witnesses offered their personal search to them which was declined politely. Thereafter, one bag from each 2U pallets were opened and examined in the presence of aforementioned persons including independent witnesses and representative of consignee (Importer). The importers representative, independent witnesses and other staff were well briefed in local language by the assisting CBI ACB Visakhapaularn team about the use of NCB Narcotic Drugs Detection Kit. The plastic bags were containing pale yellow powder which was subjected to examination under NCB Narcotic Drugs Detection Kit for identifying the presence of any narcotic substance,” it said.

The CBI said that as per defused procedure for identification of presence of "COCAINE/METHAQUALONE by TEST E" and presence of "opium" as per "TEST A' and Test-B for presence of "Marijuana, Hashish, Hashish Oil" were followed by using NCB drug detection Kit.

“During examination by drug detection kit the Test E colour indicative of positive result of cocaine / methaqualone came positive for all the 20 bags taken out randomly from each of the 20 pallets. On being asked, the importer's representative Sh. R.V.L.N Giridhar, AGM informed that they had imported this item for the first time and are unaware of its composition,” it said.

The CBI said that after completion of testing by Narcotic Drugs detection Kit, all the pallets were repacked in the presence of abase mentioned importer representatives, witnesses and all other assisting staff and then all the pallets were put in the container number Container SEKU 4375380 and sealed with seal Number WHLR759168.