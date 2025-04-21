ETV Bharat / state

CoBRA-CRPF Joint Forces Gun Down 4 Naxals In Jharkhand

The exchange of fire took place around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of the Lalpania area of Ranchi district.

Representational image. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : April 21, 2025 at 8:47 AM IST

Ranchi: Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the CoBRA commandos of CRPF in Bokaro district on Monday, officials said.

The exchange of fire took place around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of the Lalpania area of the district. The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the operation in which four Naxals were killed and an INSAS rifle and a self-loading rifle seized.

Firing is still on between the forces and the Naxals, they said. The CoBRA is the special jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). (More details are awaited)

