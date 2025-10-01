ETV Bharat / state

CoBRA Battalion Jawan Dies Of Snakebite In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa: A jawan of the CoBRA battalion died of snakebite during an anti-naxal operation in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a statement by the state police headquarters said on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Sandeep Kumar of the 209 CoBRA battalion.

Kumar was engaged in an operation against a proscribed Left Wing Extremist group in Nurdha jungle within Chotanagra police station limits when the incident occurred, the statement added. He was taken to a hospital but died during treatment, it said.