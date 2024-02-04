Coast Guard ship rescues man who fell into sea off Mumbai coast

Mumbai: An Indian Coast Guard ship rescued a man who had fallen into the sea from a private vessel off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night, an official said. According to the ICG official, the rescue operation lasted about three hours.

"The Indian Coast Guard Ship saved a precious life in the dark hours. In a swift operation conducted in the night of February 3, 24, ICG ship C439 saved a man, who had fallen into the sea off Mumbai from private Yatch McGregor 6. ICG ship responded to the call quickly. The rescue operation lasted three hours," he said, adding that the rescued person was stable and healthy.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), which was established in 1977, has saved 11,561 lives, according to coast guard authorities. The Indian Coast Guard marked its 48th Raising Day on February 1. From December 31, 2023, the ICG conducted 3,899 search and rescue operations, 8,012 sorties, and 453 medical evacuations at sea. With a fleet of 158 ships, 78 planes, and 13,954 troops, the Indian Coast Guard is also active in anti-smuggling and narcotics control at sea. The coast guard captured contraband worth Rs 15,343 crore.