Coal Scam: Bhopal Police Arrest Conspirator's Aide From Chhattisgarh

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: A team of Bhopal police from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday arrested Sheikh Zafar, a close associate of Vinod Sahay, the main accused in coal scam, from Gaurela Pendra Marwah.

Earlier on June 25, Sahay was arrested from Ranchi in Jharkhand. Investigation reveals that Zafar, a resident of Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh along with Sahay showed coal trade worth crores of rupees through fake bills and bogus companies. Two such companies, registered in Zafar's name-Amber Coal Depot and Anam Traders, were registered at Ranital address in Jabalpur.

The two also showed transactions with Abhijeet Traders, Maa Reva Traders and Namami Traders along with Bhatia Coal (Bilaspur), Khalsa Coal (Bilaspur), Aryan Washery, Jain Washery (Anuppur), Harijika Coal (Raigarh) and other firms through Vinod Sahay's firm JMKD Coal.

Fake bills were provided to these institutions through companies named Prakash Industries Limited, Champa National Firm (Proprietor Akku Jethani), MSP Power Plant, Raigarh, BS Singhal Power Plant, Raigarh through Zafar.

The accused performed their transactions on paper to show coal supply. The other accused in the case are Raja Sarawagi from Budhar, Ashok Chaturvedi from Budhar and Rajesh Kotwani from Bilaspur.

With Zafar's arrest, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other investigating agencies are also now eyeing the network. The network is believed to be a part of an organized coal fraud gang spread across the industrial groups of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.