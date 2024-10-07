ETV Bharat / state

Coal Mine Blast In West Bengal's Birbhum Kills Four

At least four people were killed in a coal mine blast that occurred when detonators were being transported for planned blasts.

By PTI

Kolkata: Four persons were killed and several others injured in a coal mine blast in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, police said. However, West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) claimed that five people lost their lives due to the blast in its mine.

The incident happened around 10.30 am in Bhadulia block, a police officer said. "So far, we have recovered three bodies. Rescue operations are on," he said.

The explosion occurred when detonators were being transported for planned blasts at the Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia coal mines, a WBPDCL official said. A mine developer and operator (MDO) runs operations at the captive block.

