Rajasthan: 17-year-old gang raped in Kota, four held

Kota (Rajasthan): A 17-year-old girl student was allegedly gang raped in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on February 10 in the Landmark Coaching area and the victim, a resident of Haryana’s Gurugram filed a complaint on February 13, they said.

The girl was sent for medical examination and based on the complaint, a case was registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC, police added.

According to the police, the victim said that one of the four accused was known to her and she got acquainted with the accused through social media. "She was in contact with him for some time," police added.

On February 10, the girl went to the accused’s flat, where the other three accused along with her friend gang raped her, police said. Based on the complaint, the four accused have been arrested today, police said. The accused were residents of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

“The victim was staying in Kota for at least two years for coaching for the medical entrance exam. All the accused are being interrogated and an investigation into the matter is underway,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uma Sharma.

Earlier this month, about eight to 10 miscreants allegedly gang-raped a minor girl, who was found in an unconscious state in a field at Bihar's Arrah. Family members alleged that the girl was sitting inside the house and studying when the miscreants forcibly took her to a field outside the village and then gang-raped her. After the incident, the police arrested four accused.

