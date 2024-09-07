Two Coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express Derail in MP; No Casualty

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Express train derailed on Saturday morning when it was approaching the Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh, railway officials said. No passenger was injured in the derailment that occurred around 5.40 am, they said.

Restoration work is underway and a committee has been formed to probe the incident, according to them.

Jabalpur station falls under the West Central Railway (WCR) zone. "Two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Superfast Express (22191) derailed when the train was approaching platform number 6 of the Jabalpur station," an official said.

The derailed coaches were positioned just behind the engine, he said, adding that the derailment took place around 50 metres away from the platform.

Talking to PTI, Madhur Verma, senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of WCR's Jabalpur Rail Division, "The train's scheduled arrival time is 5.35 am. The derailment occurred at 5.38 am when the train was about to enter the Jabalpur station. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train and saved other coaches from getting dragged."

"Two coaches adjoining the engine got derailed, but fortunately, no passenger was injured in the incident," he said.

The passengers got off the train and traffic on the adjoining tracks was stopped for around half an hour, Verma said.

"A multi-departmental inquiry committee has been constituted to carry out a probe," he said. There was no major impact on the railway traffic as only platform number six of the station was closed for operations, he said.

Harshit Shrivastava, chief public relations officer of the West Central Railway said, "The train was running at the dead-stop speed of 5 kmph when the incident occurred." The cause behind the derailment will be known after a probe, he said, adding that railway traffic on the route was normal and efforts to re-rail the derailed coaches were on.