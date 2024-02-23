Coach Convicted of Killing 6 in Rohtak in 2021 Awarded Death Sentence

Rohtak: A court in Haryana's Rohtak has ordered death sentence to coach Sukhwinder Singh, who shot dead six people behind Jat Heroes Memorial College in 2021. Co-accused Manoj, who supplied the weapons has been sentenced to three-year imprisonment under the Arms Act. Relatives of the deceased hailed the order saying justice has finally been delivered.

On February 12, 2021, Sukhwinder shot dead head coach Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi, 4-year-old son Sartaj, players Pradeep Malik, Pooja Tomar and coach Satish Mandauthi. Another coach Amarjeet, also shot by Sukhwinder, suffered bullet injuries but recovered following treatment.

While investigating the murder, Rohtak police arrested the main accused Sukhwinder, a resident of Baroda village of Sonipat and Manoj.

Prior to the verdict, the court had convicted the two on February 19. During the hearing on February 21, the arguments of both the parties were heard and the court had reserved the judgement for today.

The lawyer of the victim's side, Jai Singh Hooda said that there was a debate on Sukhwinder's punishment and considering the murder to be rare of the rarest case, a demand was made for death sentence as it was a brutal crime.

Deceased Manoj Malik's brother Pramoj hailed the verdict while Vikram Malik, brother of deceased Pradeep Malik, termed it a historic decision. Sukhwinder's lawyer Gaurav Dhull said an appeal will be made against the court's decision in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Following the verdict, Sukhwinder has been sent back to Karnal Jail.