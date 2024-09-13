ETV Bharat / state

Coach Attendant Beaten To Death For 'Molesting' 11-Year-Old Girl On Humsafar Express In Uttar Pradesh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Kanpur GRP station in-charge Om Narayan Singh said that coach attendant Prashant Kumar, a resident of Sarmastpur village in Muzaffarpur, was traveling from Siwan to Delhi when he was beaten up by the passengers for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl who was also traveling to Delhi with her parents. Kumar received grievous injuries and was declared dead by the doctors at KPM Hospital in Kanpur.

A view of Humsafar Express train in Uttar Pradesh
A view of Humsafar Express train in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a Railway coach attendant died after being beaten by passengers for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl on the Humsafar Express in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Sarmastpur village in Muzaffarpur.

Kanpur GRP station in-charge Om Narayan Singh said that the deceased Prashant was traveling from Siwan to Delhi in an AC coach on a general ticket when the incident took place.

It is learnt that the girl was also traveling in the same coach along with her parents. Sources said that on Wednesday night, when the girl's mother went to the toilet, Prashant molested the girl, who told her mother about it who in turn informed her husband about the matter. It is learnt that the infuriated passengers beat the accused to pulp on the train after coming to know about the alleged molestation leaving him grievously injured. As the train reached Kanpur Central Railway Station at around 5:30 am on Thursday, the GRP was informed about the incident. Kanpur GRP took Prashant into custody and took him to KPM Hospital in Kanpur where doctors declared him dead.

Family Lodges Molestation Case

It is learnt that the girl's mother has lodged a complaint against the deceased at Lucknow's Aishbagh Railway Station.

It was not immediately known whether the police have registered a case of murder into the case or anyone has been arrested into railway coach attendant's shocking death.

Read more:

  1. Uttar Pradesh: Private School Manager Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Class 7 Student In Ghazipur
  2. Uttarakhand BJP Leader, Booked Under POCSO, Faces Property Seizure

