ETV Bharat / state

Coach Attendant Beaten To Death For 'Molesting' 11-Year-Old Girl On Humsafar Express In Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a Railway coach attendant died after being beaten by passengers for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl on the Humsafar Express in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Sarmastpur village in Muzaffarpur.

Kanpur GRP station in-charge Om Narayan Singh said that the deceased Prashant was traveling from Siwan to Delhi in an AC coach on a general ticket when the incident took place.

It is learnt that the girl was also traveling in the same coach along with her parents. Sources said that on Wednesday night, when the girl's mother went to the toilet, Prashant molested the girl, who told her mother about it who in turn informed her husband about the matter. It is learnt that the infuriated passengers beat the accused to pulp on the train after coming to know about the alleged molestation leaving him grievously injured. As the train reached Kanpur Central Railway Station at around 5:30 am on Thursday, the GRP was informed about the incident. Kanpur GRP took Prashant into custody and took him to KPM Hospital in Kanpur where doctors declared him dead.