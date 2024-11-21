CNG Prices Rise By Over Rs 2 Per Kg In Uttar Pradesh, Now Costlier than Petrol

Lucknow: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices have been increased by Rs 2.75 per kg in Lucknow, Agra and many other places in Uttar Pradesh from Thursday, making it costlier than petrol. The price hike is likely to impact the CNG-operated commercial vehicles of the state.

At present, around 80,000 CNG-operated vehicles ply in Lucknow. It is apprehended that due to the CNG price hike, taxi operators may demand higher fares, since most of these are CNG-operated.

Praveen Singh, AGM Marketing of Green Gas Limited, said it has been decided to increase the CNG price in Lucknow and Agra from 6 am on Thursday. The new price of CNG in Lucknow and Agra has now been raised to Rs 96.75 per kg while the price of petrol is around Rs 95 per litre. Earlier, the cost of CNG in Lucknow and Agra was Rs 94 per kg.

Singh said the price has been hiked due to the reduction in the domestic natural gas quota. The government has slashed the supply of natural gas by 20 percent for urban retailers and this effect can also be seen on the oil prices. Due to this reduction, the CNG price has also been raised, he said.

The CNG price hike has left consumers of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in fear of facing a similar hike. People are already suffering due to inflation and the CNG price hike will give a major impact on domestic expenditure.

The Opposition parties have slammed the government for increasing CNG price immediately after the bypolls.