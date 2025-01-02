Telangana: Alleged Hidden Camera In Engineering College Girls' Hostel Bathroom Triggers Protests

Medchal: Students at CMR Engineering College in Telangana's Medchal protested on Thursday after allegations surfaced regarding inappropriate video recordings in the girls' hostel bathroom.

Tensions simmered at the campus as students alleged that they were being secretly filmed in the bathrooms. According to the protesters, around 300 private videos were recorded in the girls’ washroom over the past three months. They suspect the involvement of hostel staff.

Scores of students were on a sit-in protest demanding action from the college authorities. Visuals from Thursday morning showed students sitting on the ground, raising slogans of 'we want justice'. Police officials were also seen at the spot with officials saying they are investigating the matter.

"We received a call from our daughter last night, and she was crying, talking about the videos. We are demanding the safety of our daughters. We cannot bear anything happening to our children. We are here to talk with the management," a student's parent said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivas Reddy told the media that the girls expressed concerns about the recording of private videos in the hostel washroom. "We have registered a case based on their complaint. They suspect the involvement of five hostel workers. We are verifying fingerprints found on the washroom window," he said.

"We have already checked the phones of the five suspects, but no videos were found. However, the phones have been sent to the forensic lab to investigate if any videos were deleted."