CMFRI Introduces Drone Technology to Revolutionise Fishing

Ernakulam: Fishermen will no longer have to rely solely on their luck to catch fish, as drones will help identify fish locations in the sea. The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi is exploring the use of drone technology in the fishing industry, developing a plan to fly drones to locate fish-abundant areas and share the information with fishermen.

For generations, fishermen have ventured into the sea, sometimes spending sleepless nights in search of fish, only to return empty-handed. The introduction of drones by CMFRI offers a breakthrough, allowing fishermen to return with a bountiful catch. Dr Grinson George, CMFRI Director, explained to ETV Bharat that drone technology can make processes, from marine aquaculture to ecosystem monitoring, more time-efficient and cost-effective.

He highlighted that CMFRI is working to expand the use of drones beyond fishing to agriculture for planting paddy in Pokkali fields. These drones can estimate fish size, conduct scientific studies in waterbodies, and raise awareness among people in the fishing industry.

CMFRI’s drone assistance extends beyond the fish location as drones can now help maintain caged fish without fish farmers having to enter the water. They can accurately monitor fish health, deliver feed, and transport fish to markets. These drones are capable of carrying up to 100 kilograms over ten kilometres to deliver fresh fish directly to consumers upon request.