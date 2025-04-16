Govt Working Earnestly To Eliminate Naxalism By March 2026, Says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Bastar/Bijapur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai on Wednesday said his government is working earnestly and dedicatedly to end Naxalism by March 31 next year.

Chairing a meeting at the District Collectorate at Jagdalpur to review the progress of various schemes and development works in Bastar division, Sai said that the region is no longer a symbol of backwardness. It is becoming the gateway to possibilities of a new India.

Bastar division comprises Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts. The Chief Minister said Bastar's journey of development now demands speed and not stagnation. He said the government's endeavour is to ensure that the benefits of various welfare schemes reach the last mile and every beneficiary has access to governance. "Bastar is no longer a symbol of backwardness, but is becoming the gateway to the possibilities of a new India. Our aim is to connect every village and every family here with the mainstream of development," he said.

Sai described programmes like Ayushman Bharat and Aadhar as not just government projects, but a guarantee of respect and security for the common man. The Chief Minister praised the courage, dedication and strategy of the security forces and said, "With the cooperation of the Centre, we are determined to achieve the goal of eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026."

He said security forces gunned down two hardcore Naxalites on the border of Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts, taking the number of Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh so far this year to 140, of which 123 were killed in Bastar.

Sai also stressed the need to focus on setting up industries in the Bastar region. He said efforts are being made to complete pending projects in the region soon and work is underway to start regular flights from Jagdalpur.

In the meeting, officials informed that electricity has reached 95.89 per cent households in Bastar region. 100 per cent electrification has been achieved in Kanker district, while the figure has crossed 99 per cent in Bastar and Kondagaon. Instructions have been issued to complete the electrification work in the remaining districts by December 2025. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfollio, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, 22 Maoists were arrested along with two with rewards on their heads in Bijapur on the day. CRPF's CoBRA, Usur Police and Jangla Police, during a joint operation arrested the Naxalites from Usur, Nelsnar and Tekmetla. While seven active Maoists were caught with explosives from the forest of Tekmetla. six were caught from ​​​​Jangla and nine from Nelsnar.