CM Vishnu Deo Sai Presents Performance Report Of Chhattisgarh Govt's First-Year

Raipur: On completion of its first year in Chhattisgarh, the Vishnu Deo Sai government presented its performance report in Raipur on Thursday with Chief Minister releasing 'Vishnu Ki Paati', a book issuing message to farmers, beneficiaries and women.

CM Sai said, "On December 13, Chhattisgarh government is completing one year. In these 12 months, the government has established many dimensions of development and it has been declared as the year of trust. In the previous Congress government's regime, there was no trust, democracy was in danger and people of Chhattisgarh were betrayed."

"This was a big challenge for our government. In this one year, we gained the trust of the people here. All the ministers of our government worked very hard to get the blessings of the people and today we have gathered here to thank them. The people believed in Modi's guarantee and gave us a chance to form the government in Chhattisgarh," Sai said.

The CM further said that the government is trying to fulfill every promise of Modi's guarantee. Under Modi's guarantee, farmers are being given Rs 3100 per quintal for paddy and bonuses due for two years is being handed over to 14 lakh farmers, he said.

Sai said, "Women are being given Rs 1000 every month through the Mahtari Vandan Yojana. The PM had promised that as soon as the BJP government is formed in Chhattisgarh, 18 lakh houses will be approved. Our government took oath on December 13 and on the very next day, the cabinet approved 18 lakh houses. Also, price of tendu leaves has been rasied for tribals in Bastar and Surguja divisions."

The CM said that the new education policy has also been implemented in the state and an employment-oriented education is being imparted. "Thirteen Nalanda campuses are being built on the lines of Raipur's Nalanda campus. While on one hand CBI is investigating the previous irregularities in CGPSC, fresh results of CGPSC have also been declared. Top 10 candidates came to meet us with their families and thanked us. Our government has started giving free ration to 68 lakh poor families."

He further said that road, railway and air services have expanded in the state and project worth Rs 31,000 crore has been approved for roads alone. "The airport in Ambikapur has been inaugurated and flights will start operations this month. An authority has been formed for the development of people belonging to ST and SC communities. For development of tribal society, Rs 5000 is being given annually. 'Akharas' will be developed in tribal rural areas," he said.

Elaborating on the initiatives taken by the government, Sai said that tourism corridor is being developed in Bastar while Dhudmaras has been named among the tourist villages and Madheshwar hill of Jashpur is the world's largest natural Shivling. "Our government has started Ramlala Darshan Yojana. So far 20,000 devotees have visited Ramlala. A new industrial policy has been made in Chhattisgarh. Through this, many provisions have been made for youth, women, small entrepreneurs, Agniveer, third gender," he added.

Speaking about the efforts taken to handle Naxal problem, the CM said that 213 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in a year and 1750 others have surrendered, including those who were arrested. Naxal-affected villages are getting a lot of benefit from the Niyyad Nellnar scheme and 37 security camps have been opened in a year. Development work is being carried out in more than 96 villages.

He said that four medical colleges are being built in the state in a year and the massive development that has taken place in Chhattisgarh in a year is due to the double engine government.

"We will enter the silver jubilee year on 1 November 2025. GDP is expected to reach Rs 10 lakh crores by 2028. Bastar Olympics has been started to connect the youth of sensitive districts of Bastar with the mainstream and 1,65 lakh people have registered for this event, which will conclude on December 15," he added.