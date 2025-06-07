ETV Bharat / state

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Meets PM Modi, Discusses Anti-Naxal Op And Other Major Projects For Chhattisgarh

During meeting with PM Modi, discussion was held on Bodhghat project and river-linking scheme. PM Modi congratulated us on successful Naxal operations, said CM Sai.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Meets PM Modi, Discusses Anti-Naxal Op And Other Major Projects For Chhattisgarh
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Meets PM Modi, Discusses Anti-Naxal Op And Other Major Projects For Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST

1 Min Read

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was on a two-day visit to Delhi, returned to Raipur on Saturday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. CM Sai described the visit as "successful" and said crucial issues related to the state were discussed during the meetings.

PM Lauds Anti-Naxal Operations

Speaking to media, CM Sai informed that PM Modi lauded the state's ongoing intensified campaign against the Naxalites. "The Prime Minister congratulated me for the success in the anti-Naxal operation and wished us the best in achieving the target for elimination of Naxals," the chief minister said, adding that PM Modi was briefed about the timeline and scope of the campaign in Chhattisgarh.

Bodhghat Project And River Linking Also Discussed

During the meeting with PM Modi, the Chief Minister also discussed the ambitious Bodhghat project. According to CM Sai, the project will help irrigate more than four lakh hectares of farmland, generate 127 megawatts of electricity, and produce around four lakh tonnes of fish annually. This apart, the river linking scheme was also discussed.

"We also discussed about the river linking scheme which will irrigate an additional three lakh hectares. All these initiatives will benefit seven lakh hectares of land. PM Modi has been very positive in his response. These development projects will benefit lakhs of farmers in the state," he said.

Further, CM Sai heaped praises on the Centre's firm stance against terrorism, and said he congratulated PM Modi on the completion and inauguration of Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was on a two-day visit to Delhi, returned to Raipur on Saturday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. CM Sai described the visit as "successful" and said crucial issues related to the state were discussed during the meetings.

PM Lauds Anti-Naxal Operations

Speaking to media, CM Sai informed that PM Modi lauded the state's ongoing intensified campaign against the Naxalites. "The Prime Minister congratulated me for the success in the anti-Naxal operation and wished us the best in achieving the target for elimination of Naxals," the chief minister said, adding that PM Modi was briefed about the timeline and scope of the campaign in Chhattisgarh.

Bodhghat Project And River Linking Also Discussed

During the meeting with PM Modi, the Chief Minister also discussed the ambitious Bodhghat project. According to CM Sai, the project will help irrigate more than four lakh hectares of farmland, generate 127 megawatts of electricity, and produce around four lakh tonnes of fish annually. This apart, the river linking scheme was also discussed.

"We also discussed about the river linking scheme which will irrigate an additional three lakh hectares. All these initiatives will benefit seven lakh hectares of land. PM Modi has been very positive in his response. These development projects will benefit lakhs of farmers in the state," he said.

Further, CM Sai heaped praises on the Centre's firm stance against terrorism, and said he congratulated PM Modi on the completion and inauguration of Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TALK ON NAXAL OPERATION WITH PMBODHGHAT PROJECTPLAN TO CONNECT RIVERSCM VISHNU DEO SAICHHATTISGARH CM MEETS PM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.