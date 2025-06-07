CM Vishnu Deo Sai Meets PM Modi, Discusses Anti-Naxal Op And Other Major Projects For Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was on a two-day visit to Delhi, returned to Raipur on Saturday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. CM Sai described the visit as "successful" and said crucial issues related to the state were discussed during the meetings.

PM Lauds Anti-Naxal Operations

Speaking to media, CM Sai informed that PM Modi lauded the state's ongoing intensified campaign against the Naxalites. "The Prime Minister congratulated me for the success in the anti-Naxal operation and wished us the best in achieving the target for elimination of Naxals," the chief minister said, adding that PM Modi was briefed about the timeline and scope of the campaign in Chhattisgarh.

Bodhghat Project And River Linking Also Discussed

During the meeting with PM Modi, the Chief Minister also discussed the ambitious Bodhghat project. According to CM Sai, the project will help irrigate more than four lakh hectares of farmland, generate 127 megawatts of electricity, and produce around four lakh tonnes of fish annually. This apart, the river linking scheme was also discussed.

"We also discussed about the river linking scheme which will irrigate an additional three lakh hectares. All these initiatives will benefit seven lakh hectares of land. PM Modi has been very positive in his response. These development projects will benefit lakhs of farmers in the state," he said.

Further, CM Sai heaped praises on the Centre's firm stance against terrorism, and said he congratulated PM Modi on the completion and inauguration of Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.